Saugus band gives back while raising funds

News release

The Saugus High School Marching Centurions are inviting the community to help those in need: The band will be collecting new and clean, used clothing, shoes, backpacks, purses, bedsheets, blankets and towels for donation.

The “Clothes for Cash” fundraiser is being held from 8 a.m. to noon on six summer Saturdays: July 8, 15, 22 and 29, and Aug. 5 and 12. Those wishing to contribute should go to the southwest corner of the Saugus High School parking lot, near the Marching Centurions trailers and the tennis courts. Look for the E-Z-Ups. Saugus High is located at 21900 Centurion Way.

Items should be in relatively good condition and be wearable or usable. The band noted in a news release that, while this is a wonderful opportunity to serve, it is also a very successful fundraiser for the program.

You will be provided with a donation letter for your tax purposes, and you should make sure to provide your contact information when you drop off items. More information and answers to questions can be obtained by emailing Booster Club Vice President Andrew Sherman at [email protected].

If you can’t attend the fundraiser, you can still make a tax-deductible donation to the Marching Centurions at saugusband.com/donate or send a check payable to: Saugus Band and Flag Team Booster Club, at Saugus Band and Colorguard, P.O. Box 801211, Santa Clarita, CA 91380-1211.