Summer Movie Entertainment 

By Michele E. Buttelman
The effects of the current Writers Guild of America strike won’t be felt in the movie theaters, or on television, this summer but with more job actions anticipated in Hollywood by actors, and possibility directors, audiences may see entertainment options more limited in just a few months.
This summer will offer a bumper crop of new releases, with something for nearly everyone. It looks like summer movies are back, and none too soon.
Currently in theaters two sequels of popular film franchises: “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3” and “Fast X” are burning up the box office.
Enjoy these much anticipated and upcoming summer blockbusters.
Big Screen Blockbusters
Summer 2023 will offer a large selection of movies for film fans. There are several “can’t miss” blockbusters among the crop.
June 2
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Starring: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae.
More of the multi-verse as Miles Morales reunites with Gwen. They join up with Spider-folks from other universes to fight a new bad guy.
June 16
The Flash
Starring: Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons.
The Flash is easily one of the most highly anticipated new movies coming in the summer of 2023. The film centers around Barry Allen, aka The Flash, and his efforts to go back in time and save his mother. He needs the help of (among others) Batman, played by Michael Keaton.
June 30
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Starring: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook.
Indiana Jones is back for a fifth adventure. Harrison Ford returns to play Indy in the late 1960s as former Nazis are up to their old tricks, this time involving an evil plan related to the Space Race.
July 12
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One
Starring: Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham.
This latest installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise sees the return of the IMF team led by Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt. It is the first installment of two. Hoping it’s not a cliff hanger, but what is known is that you’ll see Tom Cruise ride a motorcycle off a cliff.
Potential Big Screen Hits
There’s always a surprise big screen summer film that does better than expected. One of these films has the potential to capture the public’s fancy this summer and turn into a mega hit.
June 9
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Starring: Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Ron Perlman, Michelle Yeoh, Pete Davidson, Peter Cullen, Colman Domingo.
The Transformers film franchise adds Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.
July 21
Oppenheimer
Starring: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Kenneth Branagh, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Gary Oldman, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett.
A movie for grownups, this look at the life of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his contributions to the creation of the first atomic bomb has Academy Awards written all over it.
Aug. 4
Meg 2: The Trench
Starring: Jason Statham, Sienna Guillory, Cliff Curtis.
The sequel to the surprise 2018 hit creature feature “The Meg” once again pits action hero Jason Statham against an impossibly big shark. Yup, that’s the plot, all of it.
Aug. 11
Gran Turismo
Starring: Archie Madekwe, David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Djimon Hounsou, Darren Barnet.
This isn’t what you might think. It’s not a trite adaptation of the well-known video game. It is based on the true, real-life story of a teenage gamer whose Gran Turismo skills won him the opportunity to become a real racecar driver.
Aug.18
Blue Beetle
Starring: Xolo Maridueña, Susan Sarandon, George Lopez, Harvey Guillen, Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Max Trujillo.
“Cobra Kai” star Xolo Maridueña becomes superhero Blue Beetle in this DC origin story about a recent college grad whose ancient alien relic gives him amazing powers.
Family Films
If you’re looking for movies to take the kids, or the grandkids, to this summer you can’t miss with these films:
May 26
The Little Mermaid
Cast: Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Javier Bardem.
Another live-action remake of an animated classic from Disney.
June 16
Elemental
Starring: Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Mason Wertheimer, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Catherine O’Hara.
Pixar’s latest animated effort takes place in a world where the inhabitants represent the four elements: earth, fire, water, air. A young woman made of fire forms an unlikely friendship with a man made of water, leading them to rethink the way they see the world.
June 30
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
Starring: Lana Condor, Toni Collette, Annie Murphy, Sam Richardson, Will Forte, Colman Domingo.
Universal and DreamWorks offer this animated adventure about a seemingly normal 16-year-old girl who discovers she’s descended from sea krakens.
Aug. 4
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Starring: Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon, Jackie Chan, Rose Byrne, John Cena, Seth Rogen, Post Malone, Ice Cube, Maya Rudolph, Paul Rudd.
A new, evolved animated reboot of the Ninja Turtles franchise that first debuted in 1987.