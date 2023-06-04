Summer Movie Entertainment 

By Michele E. Buttelman

The effects of the current Writers Guild of America strike won’t be felt in the movie theaters, or on television, this summer but with more job actions anticipated in Hollywood by actors, and possibility directors, audiences may see entertainment options more limited in just a few months.

This summer will offer a bumper crop of new releases, with something for nearly everyone. It looks like summer movies are back, and none too soon.

Currently in theaters two sequels of popular film franchises: “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3” and “Fast X” are burning up the box office.

Enjoy these much anticipated and upcoming summer blockbusters.

Big Screen Blockbusters

Summer 2023 will offer a large selection of movies for film fans. There are several “can’t miss” blockbusters among the crop.

June 2

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Starring: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae.

More of the multi-verse as Miles Morales reunites with Gwen. They join up with Spider-folks from other universes to fight a new bad guy.

“The Flash,” starring Ezra Miller, is one of the most highly anticipated new movies coming in the summer of 2023. Courtesy Warner Bros.

June 16

The Flash

Starring: Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons.

The Flash is easily one of the most highly anticipated new movies coming in the summer of 2023. The film centers around Barry Allen, aka The Flash, and his efforts to go back in time and save his mother. He needs the help of (among others) Batman, played by Michael Keaton.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” opens June 30 and will most likely be the biggest movie opening in summer 2023. Harrison Ford, now 80, reprises is iconic role as Indiana Jones in the fifth installment of the popular franchise. The film also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones and Boyd Holbrook. Courtesy Lucasfilm.

June 30

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Starring: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook.

Indiana Jones is back for a fifth adventure. Harrison Ford returns to play Indy in the late 1960s as former Nazis are up to their old tricks, this time involving an evil plan related to the Space Race.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One” stars Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson in the first part of a two-part addition to the Mission Impossible film franchise. Courtesy Paramount.

July 12

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One

Starring: Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham.

This latest installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise sees the return of the IMF team led by Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt. It is the first installment of two. Hoping it’s not a cliff hanger, but what is known is that you’ll see Tom Cruise ride a motorcycle off a cliff.

Potential Big Screen Hits

There’s always a surprise big screen summer film that does better than expected. One of these films has the potential to capture the public’s fancy this summer and turn into a mega hit.

June 9

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Starring: Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Ron Perlman, Michelle Yeoh, Pete Davidson, Peter Cullen, Colman Domingo.

The Transformers film franchise adds Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.

July 21

Oppenheimer

Starring: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Kenneth Branagh, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Gary Oldman, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett.

A movie for grownups, this look at the life of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his contributions to the creation of the first atomic bomb has Academy Awards written all over it.

“Meg 2: The Trench,” starring Jason Statham, is the sequel to the surprise 2018 hit creature feature “The Meg.” Courtesy

Aug. 4

Meg 2: The Trench

Starring: Jason Statham, Sienna Guillory, Cliff Curtis.

The sequel to the surprise 2018 hit creature feature “The Meg” once again pits action hero Jason Statham against an impossibly big shark. Yup, that’s the plot, all of it.

Opening on Aug. 11 “Gran Turismo” may break into the ranks of surprise hit summer movies. It stars Archie Madekwe in a true, real-life story of a teenage gamer whose Gran Turismo skills won him the opportunity to become a real racecar driver. Courtesy Sony Pictures.

Aug. 11

Gran Turismo

Starring: Archie Madekwe, David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Djimon Hounsou, Darren Barnet.

This isn’t what you might think. It’s not a trite adaptation of the well-known video game. It is based on the true, real-life story of a teenage gamer whose Gran Turismo skills won him the opportunity to become a real racecar driver.

Aug.18

Blue Beetle

Starring: Xolo Maridueña, Susan Sarandon, George Lopez, Harvey Guillen, Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Max Trujillo.

“Cobra Kai” star Xolo Maridueña becomes superhero Blue Beetle in this DC origin story about a recent college grad whose ancient alien relic gives him amazing powers.

Family Films

If you’re looking for movies to take the kids, or the grandkids, to this summer you can’t miss with these films:

“The Little Mermaid” is the latest animated classic turned into a live action Disney movie. Courtesy Walt Disney Studios.

May 26

The Little Mermaid

Cast: Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Javier Bardem.

Another live-action remake of an animated classic from Disney.

Walt Disney Studios and Pixar’s June 16 debut of “Elemental” is an animated feature aimed at kids. In the film a young woman made of fire forms an unlikely friendship with a man made of water, leading them to rethink the way they see the world. Courtesy Walt Disney Studios/Pixar.

June 16

Elemental

Starring: Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Mason Wertheimer, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Catherine O’Hara.

Pixar’s latest animated effort takes place in a world where the inhabitants represent the four elements: earth, fire, water, air. A young woman made of fire forms an unlikely friendship with a man made of water, leading them to rethink the way they see the world.

June 30

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Starring: Lana Condor, Toni Collette, Annie Murphy, Sam Richardson, Will Forte, Colman Domingo.

Universal and DreamWorks offer this animated adventure about a seemingly normal 16-year-old girl who discovers she’s descended from sea krakens.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” stars Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon, Jackie Chan, Rose Byrne, John Cena, Seth Rogen, Post Malone, Ice Cube, Maya Rudolph and Paul Rudd in a new, evolved animated reboot of the Ninja Turtles franchise that first debuted in 1987. Courtesy Paramount Pictures.

Aug. 4

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Starring: Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon, Jackie Chan, Rose Byrne, John Cena, Seth Rogen, Post Malone, Ice Cube, Maya Rudolph, Paul Rudd.

A new, evolved animated reboot of the Ninja Turtles franchise that first debuted in 1987.