Titania K9 Fund to host evening with therapy dogs from Children’s Hospital

News release

The Titania K9 Fund is bringing its seventh annual fundraiser to the Santa Clarita Valley in September, with proceeds benefiting the Amerman Family Foundation Dog Therapy Program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

The event, which will offer attendees a chance to meet the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles therapy dogs and pose for complimentary photos with the dogs, runs 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Hart and Main, 24217 Main St., in Old Town Newhall.

Hart and Main is a handicap-accessible indoor and outdoor venue in Old Town Newhall with a rooftop deck. Admission to the event includes a welcome glass of champagne, an Italian feast, outdoor games and an ice cream sundae bar. A cash bar will be available and music will be provided by flamenco guitarist/composer Michael Murphy.

The event also includes a silent auction and raffle items, with all proceeds going directly to the entirely donation-funded dog therapy program. Limited tickets go on sale on Aug. 1. Tickets ($100 adults, $60 children 12 and under) will be available online at tinyurl.com/mh6kc9xb. More information is available at www.titaniak9fund.com.