Two of the SCV’s best pick up All-CIF softball honors 

Two local college-bound softball stars were named in the 2023 Southern Section All-CIF selections on Thursday.

Hart High School’s Kate Penberthy and Valencia High School catcher Addison Snyder were honored with yet another accolade in their decorated high school careers.

For Penberthy, this is her second All-CIF selection, this time coming after her Foothill League Player of the Year season. Penberthy batted a ridiculous .529 and led the Indians with 32 RBI, 16 doubles and 8 home runs.

Hart’s Kate Penberthy (12) smiles as she rounds the bases last season. Chris Torres/The Signal

The slugger is set to continue her playing career at Cal Baptist.

Snyder earns her first All-CIF honors after yet another tremendous season. The catcher finished the year batting .430 with 33 RBI and 9 home runs. Snyder is the latest catcher to shine at Valencia and was a big part of sophomore Carly Kearns winning Foothill League Pitcher of the Year as a sophomore. Snyder called games for her young ace, leading the Vikes to 17 wins.

The Viking will continue to guide pitchers and command the game at Fullerton.