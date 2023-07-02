Arthur Saginian | A Need to Absorb Propaganda

In his March 30 letter, Thomas Oatway asks why anyone would “want to absorb such garbage and repeat it” when referring to “obvious falsehoods and propaganda” from Fox News. The short answer, Mr. Oatway, is because they NEED to.

It serves a purpose. It satisfies a deep personal desire to see you and your kind (Democrats, liberals, leftists, progressives) as a mob of malcontents who want to destroy anything and everything that the United States of America once stood for (God, family, and apple pie, as they see it). It keeps them from having to face the truth of the matter, namely that the degeneration of a country is EVERYONE’S fault (conservatives and liberals alike). That, and time (nothing lasts forever). And yes, most of them are either “mindlessly ignorant or just plain purveyors of lies,” and I have said as much in one of my own letters.

By the way, aren’t you the one who has repeatedly stated that you’ll never lose betting against the intelligence of the American people? So, Mr. Oatway, it’s quite clear then that you have already answered your own question.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita