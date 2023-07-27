Bill Miranda | Stay Cool at the Cube

Staying cool in the Southern California heat can be a struggle for residents during the summer, but the easiest way to chill out is by visiting the facility that is always a chilly 54 degrees — The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia. This state-of-the-art facility offers a range of classes and activities, as well as an on-site restaurant and a recently added enhanced beverage area, now known as the Top Shelf.

The Cube boasts a comprehensive lineup of classes catering to all skill levels, making it an ideal place for beginners to learn the basics or for seasoned athletes to hone their skills. Whether you’re interested in figure skating, ice hockey or just recreational ice skating, there is a class for everyone. Experienced instructors are on hand to guide and support participants, ensuring they receive the highest-quality training.

For aspiring figure skaters, The Cube offers a variety of classes, including introductory courses for those taking their first steps on the ice, as well as advanced classes for those looking to perfect their jumps, spins and artistic expression. The facility also hosts regular figure skating competitions and showcases, allowing skaters to demonstrate their talent and progress to family and friends.

Ice hockey enthusiasts will find a range of classes designed to improve their skills and knowledge of the game. From fundamental techniques to advanced strategies, The Cube provides a nurturing environment for players of all ages and abilities. Also offered are youth and adult ice hockey leagues, giving participants the opportunity to join competitive teams and engage in friendly matches.

Beyond classes, The Cube is a vibrant hub of entertainment for residents of Santa Clarita. It features an array of amenities, including an on-site restaurant called The Grille. Located on the second floor, The Grille provides a perfect setting for parents and visitors to relax and refuel after a session on the ice or to watch their children and teens practice. Offering fan favorites from Maria’s Deli, the restaurant offers a wide variety of foods from submarine sandwiches and pasta, to burgers and salads. There is something to satisfy all tastes. Don’t forget to join The Grille for Taco Tuesdays, where you can get margaritas and tacos for a discounted price.

After months of renovations, the Top Shelf is officially open! Located just beyond The Grille, this enhanced beverage area features a wraparound bar, tables throughout the room and televisions on each of the walls. This area is perfect to grab food and drinks after a practice, watch a game on one of the TV’s or to visit with friends for a night out on the town. The Top Shelf offers a full bar, serving local brews, delicious wines and uniquely named cocktails.

Located near the Top Shelf is a large versatile space that can be rented for parties and events. Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, hosting a corporate gathering or organizing a special event, this space provides the perfect backdrop. Guests can also enjoy other private rooms for gatherings and ice time can be reserved for skating parties or even broomball. The facility’s dedicated event staff ensures that each occasion is tailored to meet the specific needs and preferences of the guests.

The Cube truly offers a wide range of opportunities for both ice athletes and residents, and is the perfect place to beat the summer heat and cool off. With its diverse range of classes, on-site restaurant and rooms to celebrate, there is something for everyone at this facility. Whether you’re an ice sports enthusiast or simply looking for a fun and unique experience, the Cube is a must-visit attraction for you and your family this summer! To learn more about any of the programs, book a room or check out The Grille’s menu, please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call 661-257-2823.

Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]