CTG presents Disney’s ‘Finding Nemo Jr.’

News release

Canyon Theatre Guild’s Youth Theatre actors will be performing the musical adventure based on the Disney-Pixar classic, “Finding Nemo” this weekend and next. Performed by CTG STARS, “Finding Nemo Jr.” is a live stage performance of the beloved story of the little clownfish Nemo and his father Marlin.

Director Katrina Negrete says of this production, “This cast is so incredibly talented. Their hard work has created such a beautiful retelling of the story we all know and love.”

With a running time of just over an hour, it is geared for the whole family and provides an introduction to theater for young children.

“You will be able to get out of the heat by going under the sea to visit Nemo and friends,” the community theater group said in a news release.

The show will have four performances: 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. July 15 and 2 p.m. July 16. Premium tickets are $15 and regular tickets are $7-10, depending on age.

For information or tickets, call 661-799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org/workshopperformances. Canyon Theatre Guild is located at 24242 Main St., Old Town Newhall.