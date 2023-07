Re: “Pride Month Letter Appalling,” letters, Maria Wright, June 20, and “Consequences of a ‘Vicious Screed,’” letters, Lynn Wright, June 22.

Hi Maria and Lynn. Please re-read my letter dated June 9, “What Pride Month Is About.”

Both of your takes on my words show a complete lack of comprehension of what I actually wrote in my letter.

Thanking you in advance.

Diane Zimmerman

Santa Clarita