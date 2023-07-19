Jim de Bree | Salute to Lightning McWiener

As dachshund lovers, our family thoroughly enjoyed the story about Oakley the dachshund, who is representing Santa Clarita in the Wiener National races. We have two dachshunds who are slightly older than Oakley and we thought they were fast runners, but it sounds like Oakley is the fastest dachshund in the city.

We are hoping for a follow-up story about Oakley winning the championship. Go Oakley, go!

Jim de Bree

Valencia

Editor’s note: Yes, we are planning a followup, but, alas, Oakley was not the top dog in the Wiener Nationals.