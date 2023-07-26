Junior high sweethearts Jessie Chikato and Wesley Klein wed

By Charleen Klein

Jessie Chikato and Wesley Klein’s love story began at Acton’s High Desert Junior High Valentine’s Day Dance on Feb. 8, 2013. That evening, a spark of love ignited and continued to grow for the next nine years.

On May 27, 2022, while horseback riding on a mountaintop among the snow-capped Sierra Nevada mountain range, Wesley got off his horse, pulled out a gorgeous ring, and he asked Jessie the most important question of her life. With tears in her eyes, Jessie said, “Yes!”

On June 24, 2023, under a canopy of trees alongside a cascading creek, Jessie and Wesley exchanged vows in front of family and friends. The beautiful and heartfelt wedding ceremony was officiated by Karyn Cole, an ordained minister. The couple’s fairytale wedding and reception was held at the Twenty Mile House, a 200-acre historic estate in Cromberg, California.

The formal event’s theme was vintage elegance. The bride’s wedding dress was a stunning Monique Lhuillier floor-length ball gown in a wildflower print. The groom wore a custom-tailored Mattarazi tuxedo. Many unique touches were found throughout, such as the memory table honoring grandparents who had passed on, sealed love notes at each guest’s place setting, and a walk down memory lane with framed photos of the couple through the years placed in a timeline format. Using nature’s color palette, the floral arrangements and décor were soft pastels mixed with wildflowers. Wedding guests enjoyed delicious signature cocktails, appetizers, dinner, desserts, and a late-evening sushi and pizza truck. Everyone danced under the stars until midnight.

The wedding party included maid of honor Mary Clemens, and bridesmaids Halie Klein, Marlena Klein, Kate Martter and Hannah Cole. The best man was J.J. Brooks, and the groomsmen were Brady Chikato, Jack Singlehurst and Lane Bennett. A very special member of the wedding party was the flower girl, Jessie’s aunt Betty Gajdos. At 100 years young, Betty walked down the aisle and sprinkled flower petals preceding Jessie’s entrance with her father.

Jessie is the daughter of Jim and Jennifer Chikato of Acton. Jim is a Realtor with Pinnacle Estate Properties in Santa Clarita. Jessie has three brothers, Brady, Bryce and Blake. Jessie was raised in Acton, and she was a Vasquez High graduate in 2017. She earned degrees in both nursing and public health from the University of Nevada, Reno. Jessie is working as a registered nurse for a large hospital in the Reno area.

Wesley is the son of Acton residents Robert and Charleen Klein, and the grandson of Bill and Karen Gordon, also from Acton. Wesley’s sisters are Halie and Marlena Klein. Wesley was born and raised in Acton. He graduated from Vasquez High School in 2017, and he attended the University of Nevada, Reno, where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering. Wesley works as a mechanical engineer with a large medical robotics company in Reno.

The couple recently returned from a 10-day honeymoon in Italy where they visited Florence and the Tuscan countryside. Mr. and Mrs. Klein are looking forward to their new chapter as husband and wife, and they plan on raising a family in the Reno-Tahoe area.