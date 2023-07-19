SCV SELPA offers information on special education programs

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Special Education Local Plan Area (SCV SELPA) and its member districts actively seek out all individuals with exceptional needs, from birth to age 22, including infants and children parentally placed in private schools.

Special education programs are available to all eligible students with disabilities in the least restrictive environment in accordance with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

If you are concerned about your child’s development or have reason to believe your child needs special education due to a physical, mental, emotional, learning, or speech problem, you can contact either your local school district’s Special Education Department or the SCV SELPA office.

Local school district special education offices include:

• Castaic Union School District, 661-257-4500, 28131 Livingston Ave., Valencia, CA 91355.

• Newhall School District, 661-291-4000, 25375 Orchard Village Road, Suite 200, Valencia, CA 91355.

• Saugus Union School District, 661-294-5300, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

• Sulphur Springs Union School District, 661-252-5131, 27000 Weyerhaeuser Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

• William S. Hart Union High School District, 661-259-0033, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

• Santa Clarita Valley SELPA, 661-259-0033, ext. 742, 26320 Spirit Court, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.