Victor Fire concluded, burns 70 acres 

The Victor Fire, which started on Tuesday, was officially concluded at approximately 8 p.m. on Wednesday — burning approximately 70 acres in the process, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

According to sigalert.com, at 10:40 a.m on Wednesday the fire had continued to require the closure of Sierra Highway south and north between Railroad Avenue in Newhall and San Fernando Road where it meets The Old Road in the Newhall Pass. These roads were reopened by Thursday.

One person, who was unaffiliated with the Fire Department, was injured during the fire.

Communication made updating the acreage of the fire, as it happened, difficult for the Fire Department. The reasons were attributed to misconstrued information due to crossed radio traffic of the three other fires happening in the region at the same time, according to Aldana.

The Victor Fire marked the fourth fire that started on Tuesday in Santa Clarita, following the Alex Fire, Domino Fire and Agua Fire.

Firefighters remained on the scene until 7:30 a.m. Thursday to clean up and investigate. The cause of the fire remains unknown, at the time of this publication.