Attempted murder suspect faces life in state prison 

A 49-year-old Stevenson Ranch woman is facing a potential sentence of life in state prison after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Elisa Marie Henderson appeared at the San Fernando Superior Court for an arraignment on Aug. 10 and pleaded “not guilty to one count of attempted murder, willful, deliberate and premeditated; and one count of criminal threats,” wrote Venusse Navid, a spokesperson for the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

Henderson was arrested on Aug. 8 after accelerating her car into a neighbor of hers “on or about June 13, 2023,” according to the felony complaint from the District Attorney’s Office.

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the victim had been walking her dog at the 25300 block of The Old Road when the suspect drove her vehicle past the victim.

“The victim walked away from the suspect’s vehicle to avoid any other altercations,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal. “The suspect then accelerated her vehicle towards the victim, causing her and her dog to be pinned between two vehicles.”

The victim sustained injuries.

The felony complaint detailed, “the crime of attempted murder – willful, deliberate and premeditated in violation of Penal Code sections 664 and 187(a), a felony, was committed by Elisa Marie Henderson, who did unlawfully and with malice aforethought attempt to murder Kaitlin Jade Curry.”

California Penal Code 664 defines attempted murder as taking one direct attempt to kill another human being with malice aforethought, even if failed. California Penal Code 187(a) defines murder as the unlawful killing of a human being with malice aforethought.

The felony complaint further charges Henderson with a felony violation of Penal Code section 422(a), the statue that makes it a crime to communicate a threat to somebody that could result in great bodily injury or death, known as criminal threats.

“It is further alleged that the threatened crime, on its face and under circumstances in which it was made, was so unequivocal, unconditional, immediate and specific as to convey to Kaitlin Jade Curry a gravity of purpose and an immediate prospect of execution,” wrote the felony complaint. “Curry was reasonably in sustained fear of his/her safety and the safety of his/her immediate family.”

Henderson is alleged to be armed with and used a weapon at the time of the offense and have engaged in violent conduct in committing the offense that indicates a serious danger to society.

If convicted of the above charges, Henderson could face a sentence of life in state prison.

Her recommended bail is $1.1 million, according to the felony complaint.

Henderson is scheduled to appear in court on Friday for a preliminary hearing.

Photo courtesy of Katelin Curry.

Curry’s Response

Curry said in an interview that she was walking Petunia, her Great Dane, when the incident occurred June 14. She said she dropped the dog’s leash and Petunia ran from the incident.

In the aftermath, she said, she missed time from work while recovering from her injuries, falling behind on her bills and rent. Now, Curry has started a GoFundMe page in efforts to raise money to help pay for medical bills and the cost of moving.

“(W)e are here to try to raise money for our medical bills and moving expenses as we do not feel safe at home anymore,” wrote Curry in her GoFundMe post. “It has been a long journey to recovery both mentally and physically but have fallen very behind on bills due to this incident that still haunts us.”

Those wishing to donate to Curry’s GoFundMe can do so at tinyurl.com/5x84d5jd.