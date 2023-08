Re: Letters, Thomas Oatway, Aug. 13.

Mr. Oatway has it wrong. Joe Biden is corrupt, immoral and incompetent. Donald Trump is and always has been belligerent and rude to those who don’t agree with him.

However, if we take the time to dig for the truth we will come to realize that Trump is usually correct in what he says.

I agonize over what is happening to our country. How did so many of us assume we would be in good hands with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris?

Bob Comer

Valencia