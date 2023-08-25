Chamber announces honorees for Black Business Month Celebration

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the honorees for its 2023 Black Business Month Celebration, to be hosted at the California Institute of the Arts on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

The event will acknowledge and show appreciation for Black-owned businesses across the SCV.

“As we celebrate Black Business Month, it allows our community to recognize the importance of Black-owned businesses when it comes to contributing to our economy. This year’s honorees are both very deserving of this recognition for their work throughout our community,” Di Thompson, 2023 chair for the chamber’s Black Business Council, said in a news release. “This celebration will help spread awareness about why diversity is important for businesses and communities. We encourage our entire business community to come and celebrate with us.”

The 2023 honorees are Heroes of Color and Omni Wound Physicians.

“Both of our nominees are leading Black-owned businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley and have been big supporters of the SCV Chamber. Their support and involvement have been noted throughout the community,” Ivan Volschenk, president & CEO of the SCV Chamber, said in the release. “We are proud to host this celebration and bring the opportunity for businesses to network and honor the achievements of Black businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley.”

Singer, songwriter and producer Terrell Edwards will be providing live musical entertainment. The celebration will include soul food, dessert and drinks.

Tickets for the event ($35 chamber members, $45 non-members) can be purchased on the chamber’s website, www.scvchamber.com under the Events page.