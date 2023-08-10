Dr. Gene Dorio | Valuable Resource in Jeopardy

Re: “Hazard prompts county to end medical-sharps pickup at Sheriff’s Station,” Aug. 4.

I am not sure of the L.A. County Public Works policy on disposal of “sharps,” but with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station not accepting them any further, it creates a dilemma for those facing disposal problems.

The information provided in your front-page article links readers to other locations in the SCV that will accept “sharps” including Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Kaiser on Tourney Road, as well as CVS in Canyon Country.

I do not agree with area medical facilities “illegally dumping sharps” outside the Sheriff’s Station bin as seen in your accompanied photo. Sheriff personnel and the public should not be exposed to possible contamination. The cost for medical facilities to dispose of “sharps” is expensive, but not an excuse to dump them at the Sheriff’s Station, eliminating the rights of others as a source of disposal.

I’m sure many other stations will be overwhelmed in the near future and end up eliminating this resource in L.A. County for those who sorely need it. Therefore I ask local government officials to examine their policies closely to come up with a better solution.

Thank you for providing this information to our community.

Dr. Gene Dorio

Saugus