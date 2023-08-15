Eric Rose | Wilk: A Courageous Republican

In the turbulent realm of contemporary politics, characterized by deep divisions and unwavering partisanship, it is rare to witness an elected official rise above party lines and vote based on principles rather than political expediency. However, on June 24, a remarkable event unfolded in the California State Senate: Assembly Constitutional Amendment 5 passed with the support of one courageous Republican, Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita.

Wilk’s decision to break ranks and lend his support to ACA 5, which aims to amend the California Constitution to protect the fundamental freedom to marry and eradicate the unconstitutional and discriminatory language from Proposition 8, underscores the urgent need for more elected officials willing to prioritize civil liberties and equality over partisan politics.

Wilk’s act of courage evokes memories of his former boss, Sen. Ed Davis, a fellow Republican from Santa Clarita. Back in 1984, Davis caused a stir within conservative circles by endorsing Assembly Bill 1, a bill that sought to prohibit job discrimination based on sexual orientation. Despite the bill ultimately being vetoed by then-Gov. George Deukmejian, Davis showcased a remarkable willingness to challenge the status quo within the GOP and advocate for the rights of marginalized communities. Having been mentored by Davis, it is evident that Wilk has inherited his mentor’s unwavering commitment to inclusivity and fairness.

Regrettably, the Republican Party, once celebrated for championing civil liberties and equality, has strayed from one of its fundamental principles. Instead of embracing a more inclusive approach that encourages participation from individuals of diverse backgrounds, the party has succumbed to the influence of those with narrow viewpoints. This failure to adapt and return to its roots has contributed to the decline of the GOP in California.

The GOP has overlooked the crucial role women and minorities play in our society. By concentrating on legislating family values, the party has failed to recognize and support the empowerment of women in all spheres of life. It is imperative for the Republican Party to adopt policies that promote gender equality and provide opportunities for women and minorities to flourish. Embracing inclusivity will strengthen the party and enable it to more effectively represent the diverse population it seeks to serve.

Wilk’s unwavering support for ACA 5 is a beacon of hope within the party. It serves as a reminder that courageous individuals are willing to defy party lines in their pursuit of a more just and equitable society. Wilk’s decision embodies the spirit of President Abraham Lincoln, who emphasized civil liberties and equality as the foundational principles of the Republican Party. The time has come for the GOP to reclaim its identity and reaffirm its commitment to these timeless values.

As Californians gear up to vote on ACA 5 in 2024, it is crucial that we recognize the significance of Wilk’s brave stance. Regardless of the outcome, his willingness to prioritize principle over party should inspire elected officials across the political spectrum. We need more leaders like Scott Wilk, who are unafraid to challenge the status quo, stand up for what is right, and work toward a future where civil liberties and equality are paramount. Only then can we begin to heal the divisions that afflict our society and forge a path toward a brighter, more inclusive future for all.

Eric Rose

Camarillo