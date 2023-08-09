Fringe of the Woods Festival set for Sept. 1-3

News release

The third annual Fringe of the Woods Festival is scheduled Sept. 1-3 in Frazier Park/Lake of the Woods to offer a weekend of theater, comedy and music at the Mile High Theater.

The Mile High Theater is run by local resident Peter Kjenaas, who moved to Lake of the Woods 23 years ago with his wife Michelle.

With long resumes of acting in numerous theaters on the West Coast, they wanted to live somewhere that was “off the grid” with a calmer pace than Los Angeles. The property they purchased at 7024 Crable St. had the space they were looking for and room for expansion. Their love of community theater inspired them to build a stage in the side yard and “Mile High Theater” was born.

Every evening of the festival begins with Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Directed by Peter Kjenaas and Michael Torres, featuring professional Shakespearean actors Christopher Brophy, Cyndy Fujikawa and Geoff Shields, the play will also feature local actors and students as well as performers from DaMT Space, a northern California collective.

The evenings are to be hosted by master of ceremonies Chris Wells, with the musical stylings of J. Raoul Brody, Beth Custer, drummer Peter Valsamis and guitarist Abi Zahner.

Friday night, Sept. 1, features: “Grief: A One Man Sh*t Show,” an unlikely comedy about tragedy written and performed by Colin Campbell. The festival will also back a hit from 2022 with the singing duo, “lesser mortals.”

Drawing from local history, they will perform “Promise of a Lake,” a musical that tells the true history of Lake of the Woods. The Cuddys, a pioneer family, pursue their dream of building a lake in the mountains. Boldly reimagined and fueled by original, toe-tapping tunes, the show delivers its resonant tale of the California frontier with the customary zeal and mischievous sense of fun for which lesser mortals is best known.

On the bill for Saturday night, Sept. 2, will be “2 Headed Dog,” a sketch comedy group known for their absurd characters and loose improvisation.

Also on Saturday will be the premiere of a one-man show by Los Angeles favorite Mike McShane. “PlainsF**KINGCRAZY” tells the true story of Mike’s short residency in a mental institution.

Sunday, Sept. 3, features writer Cintra Wilson as part of an evening of variety that includes an “after party” of music, comedy and performances.

Performances are different each evening and weekend pass tickets are available. Single-show adult tickets start at $10. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit milehightheater.com.