Hilmar A. Rosenast | Knowing the Truth

Letters to the Editor
Re: “Dogmatically Religious,” July 22, by Mr. Arthur Saginian. 

It appears that when one does not like to accept a simple TRUTH, you voice your opposition by labeling those who do believe with (terms like) “ignorance,” “superstition,” ”blindly believes,” “patiently ridiculous,” “irrational,” “obsessed,” but cannot give any fact to disprove the truth. There is a simple answer for it, but you can draw your own conclusion. I will even tolerate those labels because I do know the TRUTH relative to the issues in question.  

Hilmar A. Rosenast

Agua Dulce

Signal Contributor

