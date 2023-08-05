Judy Reinsma | Landline Outage in a Rural Area

Since July 21, some homes in San Francisquito Canyon have had no landline service. Apparently a car destroyed one of the above-ground green boxes alongside the road and caused wires to be broken.

Multiple calls — using a cell phone of course — and online contacts (to AT&T) have been unsuccessful in getting any idea when and if this will be fixed.

Landlines are very important for emergencies and good connectivity. Many cell services have a very poor or no signal here.

Might The Signal be able to get us some help?

Judy Reinsma

Santa Clarita

Editor’s note: We reached out to AT&T, and a company spokesperson responded with a written statement that said, “We’re working as quickly as possible to restore home phone service to a small number of customers in the San Francisquito Canyon area after a car accident caused extensive damage to our utility box. We appreciate the patience of our customers and apologize for the inconvenience.” Judy Reinsma informed us on Friday that the service finally had been restored after a 13-day outage.