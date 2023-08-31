Kimberly M. Zamlich | Sick of the Utility Monopolies

The three big utility monopolies in California (Pacific Gas & Electric, San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Edison) made more than $30 billion in profits last year. With this in mind, I just can’t understand how they can possibly justify wanting to impose an expensive utility tax on all Californians.

We already pay too much. PG&E has literally (faced charges) of countless crimes. Ask the people in San Bruno or Paradise. Our grid is outdated and outrageously expensive to maintain. Maybe these corporate giants and their Wall Street shareholders should sacrifice just a little bit of their profits to do a better job at powering our state. Then we can talk about taxes that will increase electricity bills for millions of hardworking Californians like myself.

I’m appalled that the Legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom voted for this thing. It’s a disgrace. What we need instead of a utility tax to pad monopoly utility profits is for these same utilities to lower their profit margins so everyday people can have cheaper electricity bills.

Maybe they should all be taken over by the government. Electricity bills for friends who live in cooperatives are much lower than mine.

Kimberly M. Zamlich

Newhall