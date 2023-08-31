Laurene Weste | Time for School at the Santa Clarita Public Library!  

By Councilwoman Laurene Weste

“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” – C.S. Lewis

The amazing thing about humans is our capacity to learn. Each day, every one of us can discover something new. Whether you’re starting high school, entering college or taking classes while you work a full-time job — the brain never stops working. Our curiosity continues to push us to do more, learn more and be more. As the long days of summer fun slowly turn to fall, students of all levels are getting ready to return to school and our Santa Clarita Public Library is here to help.

For anyone who wants to access the thousands of free resources available at the library — all you need is a library card. Free to anyone, your library card will act as a passport, allowing you to download music and movies, access our eLibrary and databases, get live homework help and so much more.

Going into the new school year can be stressful for not just students, but also parents and teachers. Whether you are homeschooling your child or gathering information for a class project, the Library’s Parent-Teacher Resource Center is the best place to begin. The center has a large collection of materials aimed at enriching the educational experience of children and teens, from birth to high school. All materials are in accordance with Common Core State Standards, and free with the use of your library card.

For students of all grades, check out the library’s website for a myriad of resources, catering to specific ages and grades. For our littlest residents, parents can enjoy a variety of Storytimes, both in person at the branches or on the library’s YouTube page. We also have reading list recommendations for preschoolers, elementary school and high schoolers. From learning colors, to testing spelling capabilities, to launching into a new series, the library is home to many who want to broaden their minds and escape into the pages of a good book.

With school comes homework, and the library has a variety of online academic services to help you with studying, live tutoring and practice tests. From broad research databases like Explora for Students, or the live homework support, HelpNow and the Gale Virtual Reference Library, there are so many options that can help you succeed in school. Don’t forget – the Santa Clarita Public Library also has its own eLibrary, as well as audiobooks, eBooks, streaming services and more.

While school is the focus for many of our students in the community, we must remember to take a moment and reflect on our emotions and mental well-being. Being in new classes, new environments and learning a new curriculum can become overwhelming, so the caring staff at the Santa Clarita Public Library has created kits to help with these everyday stressors. Located at each branch are age-specific, Mental Health Backpacks, which can be checked out using your library card. Created for adults, teens and children, these kits are filled with books about mental health, coping mechanisms, arts and crafts and informational sheets. Kits range from anxiety and mindfulness to postpartum and bravery. For additional resources, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Mental-Health-Resources.

As students throughout the city embark on a brand-new school year, I encourage everyone to check out our Santa Clarita Public Library. As a center for collaboration, curriculum, quiet and curiosity, the library continues to create an environment ideal for learning and growing. I wish everyone a happy, safe and successful school year. To sign up for a library card or to learn about any of the resources mentioned above, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com.

Councilwoman Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].