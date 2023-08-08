Patrick Comey | Stop Running Those Letters

I suggest The Signal revise its letters to the editor policy. Why do we have to read letters from people pontificating about issues that don’t relate DIRECTLY to our valley? And letters that are full of distortion or outright lies?

I, for one, do not enjoy reading fake “news” in the letters section. I read outlandish claims such as “President Joe Biden got caught taking a $5 million foreign bribe,” he “changed U.S. policy for it,” and Donald Trump did not commit a crime when he concealed classified documents.

Let folks post false claims on their social media but don’t waste space in your paper giving them a platform.

Patrick Comey

Canyon Country