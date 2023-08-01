Pocock to take over Reyes’ Main Street spot 

A popular local brewing and pizza spot is expanding into a second location as the new occupant of Reyes Winery’s Main Street building, Pocock Brewing Co. co-owner Todd Tisdell confirmed Monday.

Robert Reyes, who built the location as a storefront for his eponymous vineyard in Agua Dulce, said Monday the transaction was completed last week, with Pocock taking occupancy of the building and ownership remaining in a trust.

The move is paving the way for Pocock Brewing Co.’s growth, which has earned fans locally with its selection of beers and pizza from a wood-burning oven.

The new location will be called Pocock Brewing Public House, a nod to the old-English term for a pub, Tisdell said.

“It’s going to be a place where the neighborhood can gather. They can hang out. It’s not going to be a fast-turn restaurant,” he said, adding it will offer everything available in Pocock’s current spot at 24907 Avenue Tibbitts, “plus.”

One of the big advantages of the new location, in addition to everything inside being relatively new, is the rooftop dining.

“I mean, you’re welcome to move quickly in and out if you want to, but if you also want to hang out for a few hours and drink some beer, enjoy yourself and chill out — it’s just like the same feeling that we’ve got here,” he said, referring to the Avenue Tibbitts location.

He added that the kitchen on Main Street would also allow Pocock to expand its menu.

He didn’t have a timeline for the opening, but he added that he hoped it would be as soon as possible.

Reyes, who runs Reyes Winery in Agua Dulce, built the building that now stands at 24329 Main St. after announcing the plans for a rooftop tasting room in July 2019.

The timing was made difficult by the pandemic, but ultimately Reyes Winery held a grand opening in Old Town Newhall in December 2021.

He blamed himself for the location never reaching its potential, he said.

“It’s all good. I’m happy that they are coming in,” Reyes said in a phone interview confirming the sale. “It’s something that they want to do and they have a vision.”

Reyes added a restaurant location was never really part of his plan when he purchased the land that would become Reyes Winery in 2002.

“Well, they’re going to do their thing and we’re going to go back to the winery, and I think that they’ll do really well here,” he said.

Reyes Winery is located at 10262 Sierra Highway in Agua Dulce.