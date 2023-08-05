Robert Lamoureux | The whole faucet spins! Is there a tool to fix that?

Question: Hi, I live in Canyon Country, am pretty handy and have a situation I’m not quite sure of. I have a faucet that when I exercise the handle to turn the water on, the whole device turns. I went underneath, and see that there is a nut underneath, but the problem is, the area is so tight, I am not sure how they even got this thing installed in the first place. Is there some sort of tool that is for this purpose? If so, what is it and can I get it at Home Depot?

— Martin N.

Answer: Martin, yes there is a tool for this — it’s called a basin wrench. Any local box store should carry these and there should be two options; one is a fixed post and the other a telescoping post. Spend the extra money and choose the telescoping option. It’ll allow you to work from a bit further away, making the job easier.

Simply put, it is a jaw that pivots on the end of the post, allowing you to grip the nut and tighten it. Get someone to help you hold the top piece in place and only work on the lower nut, tightening it. This will solve your problem at minimal cost. Good luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].