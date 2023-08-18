Ron Perry | Shady Special Counsel?

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland appointed U.S. Attorney David Weiss to serve as special counsel for the ongoing investigation and prosecutions referenced and described in United States v. Robert Hunter Biden, as well as for any other matters that should or may arise from that investigation. Mr. Weiss was nominated by President Donald Trump in 2017 and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2018. In 2021, he was asked by the Biden Administration to remain as U.S. attorney for the District of Delaware, where he led this ongoing investigation. On Tuesday, Aug. 8, Mr. Weiss requested to be appointed as special counsel, and the attorney general made that appointment.

A special counsel is an attorney appointed to investigate, and possibly prosecute, a case in which the Justice Department perceives itself as having a conflict or where it’s deemed to be in the public interest “to have someone OUTSIDE the government” come in and take responsibility for a matter.

So, isn’t it against the law for Mr. Garland to have appointed Mr. Weiss, who is a U.S. attorney, as the special counsel?

And as a member of the U.S. government isn’t it strange and convenient how long it is taking Mr. Weiss to come up with anything concrete as evidence? He has all of the resources of the U.S. government at his disposal and this is the best he can do?

I’m just wondering and just sayin!

Ron Perry

Canyon Country