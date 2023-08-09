Salvation Army collecting school supplies for children in need

News release

The Salvation Army and Walmart Carl Boyer are collecting school supplies and other necessary items for local families in need.

The Salvation Army adapts its services all around the country this time of year to ensure that children in every community can continue receiving the educational support they deserve, the organization said in a news release.

“Many of the families we work with in our community struggle to financially be able to pay rent and maintain themselves. School supplies for the kids is an extra expense that sometimes not all can afford. We want to make sure that kids starting the school year have all they need to succeed,” Capt. Rafael Viana, corps officer for The Santa Clarita Valley Corps of the Salvation Army, said in the release.

When shoppers visit Walmart Carl Boyer from now through Aug. 18, school supplies and other requested items can be dropped off at the Salvation Army collection bins near the customer cashiers.

Families across the Santa Clarita Valley community continue to be greatly impacted as the prices of essential items rise due to inflation, the release said, adding that vulnerable families are being forced to choose between expenses like food, utility bills, and purchasing school supplies for their children. All donations made at the campaign events will remain in the community to help The Salvation Army provide back-to-school support to SCV children in need.

For more information, visit santaclarita.salvationarmy.org or 22935 Lyons Ave, Newhall, or call 661-799-5841.