SCAA to host plein air painting session

News release

Plein air painting is the practice of painting landscape pictures outdoors, working directly from life, and the Santa Clarita Artists Association is inviting community members to join the group for a plein air painting session in Ventura.

“It’s time to leave the heat,” said an SCAA news release. “Bring your hat, water, sunscreen, art materials and whatever else that makes you happy.”

The session is scheduled 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 24, at Marina Park, 2950 Pierpont Blvd., in Ventura. The group will meet up with Plein Air Ventura members and meet Laura Jespersen, the group’s organizer. Residents are invited to join the SCAA to paint, draw, or just take in the view.

For more information, visit santaclaritaartists.org.