Valencia Marketplace hosting ‘Aquarium on Wheels’

Valencia Marketplace is once again hosting the Aquarium of the Pacific’s “Aquarium on Wheels” and its “Pacific Journeys” educational presentation about the ocean and the creatures that live there.

The aquarium’s visit is scheduled noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Stevenson Ranch Library, on the northern end of the Valencia Marketplace.

The Aquarium on Wheels is a mobile display of many sea creatures in their own little “pools” that visitors can see up close and even touch. This display is intended for children as well as adults. Several marine biologists will be on hand to discuss and answer questions about the animals and their habitats.

Also included in the events of the day will be “Pacific Journeys,” a presentation by the aquarium’s marine biologists about the animals found in the Pacific Ocean. This presentation will be held in the Stevenson Ranch Library Community room.

The Stevenson Ranch Library will also be featuring books for children and adults about sea life.

All events will be accessed through the Stevenson Ranch Library, located at the north end of Valencia Marketplace, on The Old Road, near McBean Parkway.