Arthur Saginian | A Pack of Hyenas at a Kill

I was telling my wife just the other day that what astonishes me isn’t how people on the left want to punish former President Donald Trump for his “alleged” misdeeds as president. Even I can understand calls for justice in the face of executive incompetence or abuse. No, it’s the rabid ferocity with which it is being carried out. It’s downright visceral is what it is — a sort of hungry, mindless, primitive savagery.

You ever see a pack of hyenas at a kill? THAT scares me more than any fictional monster on a movie screen. Why? Because it’s REAL, and it’s among us every … single … day. Worse still, they actually believe they’re in the right.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita