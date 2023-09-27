Board of Supervisors adjourns in honor of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer

News release

At the close of Tuesday’s Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisor Kathryn Barger honored the memory of L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer during adjournments.

The following is a transcript of her comments:

“On Saturday, Sept. 16, I was heartbroken to learn of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer’s murder. The 30-year-old sheriff’s deputy’s life was taken from him as he was sitting in his patrol car just outside the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“Ryan, a Santa Clarita native and fourth-generation law enforcement officer — his great-grandfather, his grandfather, his father, and his mother all served the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department — served nobly for eight years, including his assignment at the Palmdale Station since July 2018. He was a field training officer, investing in the next generation of deputies — a position reserved for the most dedicated and caring of our law enforcement officers.

“In the days since his passing, his loved ones, fellow brothers and sisters in uniform and community members have shared stories about Ryan’s selflessness, kindness, commitment to service, and pride in his work.

“He was a beloved son, brother, grandson, fiancé and friend. Ryan had a bright future ahead of him, with a long career in law enforcement in store and a beautiful life with his fiancée Brittany planned, as he’d just proposed a few days earlier.

“Ryan’s life was cut too short and there is no way to ease the pain of his loss.

“Ryan is survived by his fiancée Brittany Lindsey, his parents Michael and Kim Eztel Clinkunbroomer, his two siblings, and grandparents.

“May Deputy Clinkunbroomer rest in peace, and may his legacy of service and sacrifice reaffirm our commitment to support our law enforcement officers and inspire our communities.”