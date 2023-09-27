City launches 2023 Hiking Challenge

News release

It’s fall, which means the city of Santa Clarita’s Hiking Challenge is back.

Going into its second year, the city of Santa Clarita invites the community onto the trails and into the open spaces. This year, participants are challenged to complete all five trails at Rivendale Park and Open Space at Towsley Canyon now through Dec. 31.

Once you have completed all of the trails, fill out the hike checklist by visiting city.sc/HikingChallenge2023 and click submit. The first 50 participants will receive a prize. Below is a list of each trail and its length:

Rivendale Park and Open Space Trails

Elder Trail: 1.6 miles.

Taylor Trail: 2.5 miles.

Towsley Short Loop Trail: 3.3 miles.

Lyons Taylor Loop Trail: 5.1 miles.

Towsley Long Loop Trail: 5.6 miles.

For more information about the Hiking Challenge or the trailhead locations, contact Sean Tuber at 661-250-3754 or email [email protected]. To view the Rivendale Park and Open Space trails or to check out the interactive hiking map, visit HikeSantaClarita.com.