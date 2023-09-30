Discover Your Dream Floor 

Planning a home renovation project? You may be feeling some excitement, anxiety or a thrilling mix of both. Of course, making changes to your home can be fun, but there are so many choices to be made, especially when it comes to choosing flooring that will serve you for years to come.

Flooring can make a huge impact on your space, and choosing the right material and style can make the difference between a room you like and one you love.

To help you through this process from selection to installation — and even make it enjoyable — LL Flooring created a simple, guided four-step flooring process for homeowners and pros alike to ensure that they find the flooring of their dreams.

“We’ve seen how the task of selecting flooring can be challenging, especially for first-time shoppers,” said Charles Tyson, LL Flooring president and CEO. “This four-step process draws from our deep understanding of our customers’ needs and our ever-

evolving flooring options to provide a smart, simple and streamlined experience that makes selecting floors easier than ever.”

Find the right material.

First, you need to find the best material for your flooring project. Between solid hardwood, engineered hardwood, vinyl, laminate and tile, there are seemingly endless options of flooring styles to choose from.

To pick the right one, you’ll need to consider your lifestyle and space to ensure the material you choose will hold up to the elements in your day-to-day life. Factors to consider can range from your family, pets, regional climate and area of the home.

If you need help picking the right material for your home renovation project, check out LL Flooring’s Floor Finder. Flooring experts are also available to speak with you online or at your local store.

Find the right style.

How do you want your space to feel? When choosing a flooring style, make sure it fits the overall aesthetic of your room and home by choosing colors and textures that appeal to you and your unique sense of style.

You can see how your space will look using a digital tool like LL Flooring’s digital floor visualizer, Picture It! Paired with an in-store consultation, you can find the right flooring that expresses your style and complements your home.

Finalize your choice.

Now that you’ve considered your needs and style, it’s time to get your hands on flooring samples. Order free flooring samples to test at home, so you’ll know exactly how they’ll look in your space. Seeing and feeling the potential options underfoot can help you make your final decision with confidence.

When reviewing your flooring samples, ask an LL Flooring expert about previous customer reviews and double-check that they will suit your lifestyle and interior design. This will help you narrow down the final purchase decision.

Install and celebrate.

Finally, you’re ready to make your vision a reality. Whether you prefer to do it yourself or hire professional installers, all the previous steps have come together to bring your home project to life. Once the final piece is in place, it’s time to celebrate your renovated space.