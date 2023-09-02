Golden Valley football outlasts Quartz Hill in OT 

Orozco scores four TDs, Grizzlies stop two-point try in OT for 36-35 win

Football coaches will always take a win, even if it’s ugly.

That’s how Golden Valley head coach Dan Kelley felt after Friday’s game on the road at Quartz Hill.

The Grizzlies (2-1) were able to outlast the Royals (1-2) in overtime after stopping a two-point conversion attempt to claim a 36-35 road win.

“Our kids played hard,” Kelley said. “I’m proud of them. Especially in the second half, our defense played a lot better.”

Golden Valley senior Isaiah Orozco scored the eventual game-winner on a run in overtime. The Grizzlies elected to play it safe and kick the PAT, something Quartz Hill chose not to do.

The Royals answered back with a touchdown of their own, but the Grizzlies stood strong on the two-point try and went home with a win.

Orozco scored four touchdowns in the game, adding a two-point conversion. He was a big part of the Grizzlies coming back from a 26-14 halftime deficit.

“We were down by 12 points at halftime, and I challenged the kids,” Kelley said. “I said, ‘Hey, your body language isn’t what it should be right now. We’ve got a whole second half of football.’ And I said, ‘You’re gonna have to claw back. You’re gonna have to fight back, get back in this football game.’”

The Grizzlies responded by allowing the Royals to score just once in the second half, a field goal to send the game to overtime.

Grizzlies senior Sean Gomez scored the go-ahead touchdown just before that on a pass from junior quarterback John Mia.

The Grizzlies have now played in two shootouts this year: Friday night and in Week 1, a 59-49 loss to Newbury Park. The Grizzlies may not have come out on top in both, but Kelley has liked the fight that his team has shown thus far.

“Looking back at it, I’m glad we came out on the right end, but those types of games, man, they build character, you see what kind of football team you have,” Kelley said. “We’ve got a team that keeps fighting.”

Golden Valley is set to take on Garfield (2-1) at home this coming Friday. The Grizzlies beat the Bulldogs on the road last year, 29-19.

“They’re one of the best teams in the City Section,” Kelley said. “They were in the Open Division (final) against Birmingham last year. They got size. They’re well-coached. And they’re coming to us. We played them last year and it was a tough battle. So, we got our work cut out for us again next week.”