Hart football thrashes Fillmore

By Matt Lechuga

For The Signal

A 43-0 win is impressive by any standard, but for a Hart Indians squad hungry for more, it means focusing on the details and finding areas of improvement in an otherwise flawless game.

On Friday, Hart improved to 3-0 with its 43-0 win over host Fillmore, the first time it’s hit that mark since the 2016 season. A stout defensive performance and the connection between senior quarterback Tim Larkins and receiver Shawn Irwin are what led the Indians.

The defense held the Fillmore offense scoreless and strung together seven straight three-and-out series, only to be broken when defensive back Parker Maxwell intercepted Flashes quarterback David Jimenez in the fourth quarter.

“The defense didn’t give up a first down in the whole second half so that was good to see,” said Hart head coach Rick Herrington. “We were mad in the first quarter because they got first downs on their first two series.”

Offensively Larkins and Irwin dominated the night, connecting 11 times for 243 yards and a touchdown.

“It’s always a good feeling when I know the play is going to his side,” said Larkins. “It makes the reads a little easier. Basically, it’s an easy connection because I know where he’s going to go and he knows where I’m going to put the ball. We’re both able to read where the defense is pretty well.”

Things went about as smoothly as they could have for the Indians, scoring on their first four series of the game: a five-yard rush by Larkins, a 21-yard field goal by Bennett Murphy, a 3-yard run by Chris Clauss and a 26-yard field goal by Murphy, giving the Indians a 20-0 lead going into the half.

“We had a couple drops in the end zone but I think we’ll be good going forward,” said Larkins. “The line’s looking good. We looked clean out there.”

The redzone was a struggle for Hart at times throughout the night. Luckily for them, Murphy was there to clean things up. She opened up the second half with a 29-yard field goal, finishing the night three-for-three and converting all the extra points besides one that failed due to a bad snap.

The Indians followed up their only turnover on downs in the game with a 33-yard strike from Larkins to Irwin to make it 30-0. The defense continued to dominate and thanks to a couple of one-yard touchdown rushes from Larkins and Nate Mata the Indians pushed the final score to 43-0.

“The little techniques and stuff that we gave up tonight, we can’t do next week,” said Herrington. “Luckily [Eisenhower] runs an offense similar to what we saw tonight, so we’ll work on those and get ready for a good test.”

Hart will host Eisenhower next Friday in its final tune-up before hitting league play.