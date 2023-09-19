Jim Scott | Trash Changes Come at a Price

Is it just a coincidence that the problems at Chiquita Canyon Landfill began just after the changes in our trash collection policies?

After 40 years of taking my trash to the curb, I never have had issues with flies and noxious waste cans.

However, my neighbors and I are all experiencing a near-toxic odor and hordes of flies around our “green waste” containers. In fact, there is a growing number of us who find it necessary to hose out our containers each week after pickup in order to bring them back from the curb, near our homes.

Maybe the problem is not Chiquita’s doing. Perhaps they are being victimized as much as I am trying to hold my breath while rolling my cans back from the street.

In any case, it stinks!

Jim Scott

Saugus