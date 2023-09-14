KHUG to host Rocktoberfest Oct. 7

News release

The nonprofit community radio station KHUG 97.5 FM is scheduled Oct. 7 to host the Rocktoberfest live music festival at Castaic Lake.

The festival, a fundraiser for KHUG, is scheduled to feature four Southern California-based tribute bands performing back to back from noon to 6 p.m. at the Castaic Lake Recreation Area, 32132 Castaic Lake Drive.

KHUG is a nonprofit community radio station licensed as a non-commercial broadcast station. Serving the Santa Clarita Valley, KHUG provides music with an all-volunteer staff, playing classic rock during the day and blues at night.

The stage for Rocktoberfest will be set on the beach at the water’s edge. Tickets and more information are available at rocktoberfest.net.

The bands scheduled to perform include:

• Eagles Tribute by Desperado: The band boasts a lineup of five lead singers who are also multi-instrumentalists who have played with members of the Eagles themselves. More information: desperadousa.com.

• Fleetwood Mac Tribute – Gypsy Dreams: The band is an authentic-sounding six-piece act saluting Fleetwood Mac. They perform in full costumes, similar to the actual styles worn by the original band. The band has played hundreds of shows in casinos, theaters and at corporate events all around the world. More information: fleetwoodmaccoverband.com.

• Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute – Travelin’ Band: A powerhouse lineup of industry “heavy hitters” pay homage to one of rock’s most iconic bands, Creedence Clearwater Revival and John Fogerty. The Travelin’ Band’s members have over 100 years’ experience playing, recording, producing and touring between them. More information: www.travelinbandlive.com.

• Jack Mack & The Heart Attack: This eight-piece band has a history of more than three decades as one of America’s most dynamic and authentic soul bands. They’ve circled the globe performing concerts, clubs, festivals and some of the world’s most outrageous private affairs. More info: www.jackmack.com.