Kickoff Cravings: Win your tailgate with MVP-level appetizers

Before the end zone dances and sideline celebrations, settling in for a winning game day experience starts with delicious foods. Whether your football parties take place at home, in the backyard or right outside the stadium, kicking it off with savory appetizers can get the crowd on its feet.

Keep your game plan simple this season and light up the scoreboard with fan favorites like dips and wings. These versions are both easy to prepare and can be enjoyed fresh or made in advance and kept warm or reheated to energize your fellow diehards.

Add Savory Spice to Game Day Celebrations

Powering up for a successful game day starts with a pregame spread, and no tailgate or homegate is complete without a spicy dip that brings the heat.This Game Day Buffalo Chicken Dip is a perfect solution for firing up your crowd as it requires little preparation so you save precious time before kickoff. Whether you bake shortly before the game begins or make it ahead of time for a parking lot party, simply keep it warm and serve with chips or veggie sticks for a quick, shareable appetizer.

Game Day Buffalo Chicken Dip

Servings: 3-4

2 cups shredded chicken

8 ounces cream cheese

1/2 cup sour cream

1 1/2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, plus additional for topping, divided

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 heavy pinch dried dill

1/2 cup hot sauce

2 green onions, chopped

blue cheese crumbles

chips

vegetable sticks

Heat oven to 400 F. In bowl, mix shredded chicken, cream cheese, sour cream, 1 1/2 cups shredded cheese, onion powder, garlic powder and dried dill until combined. Add hot sauce; mix until combined. Transfer mixture from bowl to oven-safe dish. Top with additional shredded cheese, to taste. Bake until cheese is melted, approximately 15 minutes. Top with blue cheese crumbles and chopped green onion. Serve warm with chips and vegetable sticks.

Score a Touchdown with a Game Day Dip

One of the best ways to take tailgating to the next level this season is by making healthier versions of classic game day fare. For example, you can be the MVP of your game day gathering with a delicious, hall-of-fame-worthy appetizer. Call an audible by using fresh, easy and healthy ingredients to make it better for you and score extra points with family and friends.

This Game Day Taco Dip takes fan-favorite flavors – beef, refried beans, salsa, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, tomatoes and black olives – and adds a twist with the Fresh Express Butter Supreme Salad kit. This tasty, colorful blend of green butter lettuce, red butter lettuce, radicchio and baby chard is available in the refrigerated produce department and is perfect for creating healthier versions of beloved tailgating dips, snacks, finger foods and more.

Game Day Taco Dip

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Servings: 12

1 pound ground beef

1 package (1 ounce) taco seasoning

1/4 cup water

2 tablespoons minced cilantro

1 can (16 ounces) refried beans, zesty salsa flavor

1 jar (16 ounces) thick and chunky salsa, medium or hot

2 cups guacamole

1/2 cup sour cream

3 packages (5 ounces each) Fresh Express Butter Supreme

1 1/2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 cup tomatoes, chopped

1 can (2 1/4 ounces) sliced black olives, drained

1 package (14 ounces) tortilla chips

In skillet over medium-high heat, cook beef 5 minutes, or until no longer pink. Sprinkle with taco seasoning; mix well. Add water; cook 2 minutes, or until water is absorbed. Transfer to bowl; cool to room temperature. Add cilantro; mix well. In 9-inch pie plate, evenly spread refried beans; top with seasoned ground beef and salsa. Add spoonfuls of guacamole across top of salsa then carefully spread to smooth. Place sour cream in small resealable bag; cut off corner. Pipe sour cream to create football shape on guacamole. Put pie plate in center of 15-by-18-inch tray. Arrange salad blend around pie plate. Top with cheddar cheese, tomatoes and olives. Serve with tortilla chips.

Just Wing It

Skip the silverware at your next homegate and dive right in with a fan favorite that requires just your hands and a heap of napkins: wings.

Whether you pick through your pieces or clean each wing to the bone, these Game Day Chicken Wings are perfect for eaters of all types. A simple flour-based coating keeps the recipe easy to make and baking in the oven means you can skip the messy fryer or firing up the grill.

Cook until crispy then corral your party’s favorite dipping sauces from ranch and blue cheese to barbecue and more. Once your spread is served, it’s time to sit back and enjoy the game.

Game Day Chicken Wings

Total time: 50 minutes

Servings: 4

1/2 cup butter, cubed

1/3 cup flour

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

10 chicken wingettes, thawed

dipping sauces (optional)

fresh parsley (optional)