Rick Barker | Laws and Obvious Facts About Them

I’ve offered this obvious fact before but it would appear that Mr. (Kipp) Mueller (Democratic Voices, Aug. 8) either doesn’t read my submissions — his obvious choice — or he isn’t comprehending that laws are after-the-fact instruments.

This fact drives some people absolutely crazy on many topics but none so much as liberals on firearms ownership.

Good people do not need a law to prevent or discourage them from unjustifiably harming others and bad people are never and have never been prevented from doing their evil deeds just because there happens to be a law in place.

If this is the mindset of Mr. Mueller, I hope and pray that the voters prevent him from ever holding the position of authority in this state that he is now seeking as we have more than enough non-thinking people in office already and certainly don’t need any more!

Rick Barker

Valencia