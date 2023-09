In re: Kimberly M. Zamlich, “Sick of the Utility Monopolies,” letters, Aug. 31. Let’s see if I have this right, Ms. Zamlich. Your solution for abusive monopolistic utility companies is to have them “taken over” by the same inept California government that gave them those monopolies in the first place? I’m searching for the logic in this but it seems to be eluding me!

Rick Barker

Valencia