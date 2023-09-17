The 2023 Antelope Valley Fair  

“A Barn Good Time”

Sept. 22 to Oct. 1

The dates and hours of operation:

Sept. 22 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 2 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Sept. 25 and Sept. 26 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Sept. 27 Closed

Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Sept. 30 2 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Oct. 1 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Concerts, special arena events and more are set to accompany the annual fair rides, games, vendors and lines of food.

“I wouldn’t say there’s any one thing here that people come just to do,” said Jacobs. “So even though you may be a teenager and really want to go on the ride, there’s the food, there’s the other entertainment, there’s the visiting with your friends. So, again, it’s just the variety of things here.”

The concert series schedule is as follows:

Sept. 22 Randy Houser with Rodney Atkins

Sept. 23 Kool & the Gang with Digital Underground

Sept. 24 Calibre 50 with La Adictva Banda

Sept. 25 Clint Black with Ned LeDoux

Sept. 26 STYX

The arena event series schedule is as follows:

Sept. 28 Monster Truck Nitro Tour Show

Sept. 29 Figure 8 Races

Sept. 30 Demolition Derby.

Oct. 1 X-Fest LIVE! Freestyle Motocross.

Admission and tickets are priced as follows:

Pre-sale single-day admission $9

Children 5 years old and under Free with paid adult

Juniors (6 to 11 years old) $9

Seniors (65 years old or older) $9

Active military Free with valid ID

Standard vehicle pre-sale general parking $8

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit avfair.com.