TMU Theatre Arts to perform ‘Emma’ in October

Theater news
Theater news
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release  

The Master’s University will be presenting a stage production of “Emma,” the Jane Austen classic, this fall. Six showings will take place between Oct. 20 and 28, and tickets are available for purchase.  

Tricia Hulet, director of TMU Theatre Arts, said a news release from the university that she is thrilled about the opportunity to produce this show.  

“Not only is the story beloved, but it is poignant and full of relational nuance and lessons that are relevant to the modern era,” she said. “On a production level, we are striving to give the students opportunities for cutting-edge theatrical stagecraft. This is geared toward giving our audience the best gift that we can, so that they see and experience ‘Emma’ as if for the first time.” 

Tickets ($12-$23) can be purchased at masters.edu/theatre-arts. Performances will be held at The Master’s University Recital Hall, 24736 Quigley Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. 

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS