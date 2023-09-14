TMU Theatre Arts to perform ‘Emma’ in October

News release

The Master’s University will be presenting a stage production of “Emma,” the Jane Austen classic, this fall. Six showings will take place between Oct. 20 and 28, and tickets are available for purchase.

Tricia Hulet, director of TMU Theatre Arts, said a news release from the university that she is thrilled about the opportunity to produce this show.

“Not only is the story beloved, but it is poignant and full of relational nuance and lessons that are relevant to the modern era,” she said. “On a production level, we are striving to give the students opportunities for cutting-edge theatrical stagecraft. This is geared toward giving our audience the best gift that we can, so that they see and experience ‘Emma’ as if for the first time.”

Tickets ($12-$23) can be purchased at masters.edu/theatre-arts. Performances will be held at The Master’s University Recital Hall, 24736 Quigley Canyon Road, Santa Clarita.