Art Classic winners announced

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association held its 33rd Annual Art Classic Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at the Centre, featuring a collection of art in eight categories.

Judges for the Art Classic were award-winning oil painter Glen Knowles and watercolorist Deborah Swan-McDonald. Upon completion of the judging, the following winners were announced:

• Best of Show: John Moffitt.

• Richard Huff: Tobi Beck.

• Service Award: Gloria Cassidy.

• Excellence in Art: Jane Mick.

• Acrylic: first place, Laura Ledesma; second place, Shanna Lim; merit, LW Krebs and Jose Barba.

• Dry Media: first place, Mardilan Lee Georgio; second place, Vita Blumberg; merit, Laurie Morgan.

• Mixed Media: first place, Harriette Knight; second place, Trudy Callahan; merit, Rosanne Haddad and Patricia Thayer.

• Oil: first place, Estelle Prieto; second place, Albert Acosta; merit, Meressa Naftulin and Margaret Raab.

• Photography: first place, Joseph Hesse; second place, Joseph Jasik-Drdol; merit, Cathy King and Felicia Tausig.

• Sculpture: first place, Idelle Tyzbir; second place, John Sheehy; merit, Susanna Petrovit.

• Watercolor: first place, Rees Cawley; second place, Patty Haft; merit, Bob Hernandez and Shanna Lim.

• Masters: first place, Jane Mick; second place, Gary Friedman; merit, Jeanne Iler and Nadiya Littlewarrior.