Art Classic winners announced

John Moffit, Best in Show
News release  

The Santa Clarita Artists Association held its 33rd Annual Art Classic Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at the Centre, featuring a collection of art in eight categories.  

Judges for the Art Classic were award-winning oil painter Glen Knowles and watercolorist Deborah Swan-McDonald. Upon completion of the judging, the following winners were announced: 

• Best of Show: John Moffitt. 

• Richard Huff: Tobi Beck. 

• Service Award: Gloria Cassidy. 

• Excellence in Art: Jane Mick. 

• Acrylic: first place, Laura Ledesma; second place, Shanna Lim; merit, LW Krebs and Jose Barba. 

• Dry Media: first place, Mardilan Lee Georgio; second place, Vita Blumberg; merit, Laurie Morgan. 

• Mixed Media: first place, Harriette Knight; second place, Trudy Callahan; merit, Rosanne Haddad and Patricia Thayer. 

• Oil: first place, Estelle Prieto; second place, Albert Acosta; merit, Meressa Naftulin and Margaret Raab. 

• Photography: first place, Joseph Hesse; second place, Joseph Jasik-Drdol; merit, Cathy King and Felicia Tausig. 

• Sculpture: first place, Idelle Tyzbir; second place, John Sheehy; merit, Susanna Petrovit. 

• Watercolor: first place, Rees Cawley; second place, Patty Haft; merit, Bob Hernandez and Shanna Lim.  

• Masters: first place, Jane Mick; second place, Gary Friedman; merit, Jeanne Iler and Nadiya Littlewarrior. 

Rees Cawley, first place, watercolor
Mardilan Lee Georgio, first place, dry media
Laura Ledesma, first place, acrylic
Joseph Hesse, first place, photo
Jane Mick, first place, masters
Harriette Knight, first place, mixed media
Estelle Prieto, first place, oil
