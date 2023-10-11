Arthur Saginian | What Are Biden’s Accomplishments?

This letter goes out to anyone who supports President Joe Biden for president in 2024. I myself see the election of Biden in 2020 as going beyond cutting off one’s nose to spite one’s face. This is not to support Donald Trump, just to bash Biden, even though the two men are equally guilty of lying about their record (as this letter is intended to show). I realize I might as well be speaking to people who would vote for a silver-tongued demon just to be rid of the vulgarity of Trump, but here goes. For the record, I LIKE vulgarity.

Democrats are unable to comprehend why President Joe Biden’s approval rating is so low (39-40% as of today, depending on the poll) despite his long list of “accomplishments.” I think the answer to that question is simple. Are they really accomplishments, and if they are, who is benefiting from them?

If you go to www.whitehouse.gov/therecord, you’ll see a list of 18 of the “Top Accomplishments” that the Biden-Harris team is bragging about.

The first item on the list is “Lowering Costs of Families’ Expenses.” OK, this statement is false because consumer prices for basics are still high — so they have not been lowered. The second item on the list is “More People Are Working Than At Any Point in American History.” This statement is not only relativistic (mainly because there are now more PEOPLE than at any point in American history) it also ignores the fact that these jobs are mostly part-time and at minimum wage and don’t help struggling families. A ways down the list, the Biden-Harris team takes credit for student debt relief and this hasn’t even happened. Many of their listed “accomplishments” are in actuality nothing more than “proposals.” Well, I propose free everything for everyone, how’s that for an accomplishment? I’ll put it on my resume.

The list goes on with most of the items not directly benefiting the average American citizen/voter. For example, providing aid to Ukraine and tackling climate change don’t help the average American in everyday life in any way that’s even imaginable, but they DO help the arms industry and the makers of “green” stuff. Finally, bills like the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law do anything but what they claim. That money is NOT going to “We the People,” and what little money we ARE getting was borrowed/taken from us in the first place. Do you see where I’m going with this?

What Democratic leaders see as “accomplishments” are of little to no value to the average American, and that’s where Democrats have missed the boat — they have lost touch with the needs of the average American, and THAT’s why Biden’s approval rating is so low. Maybe Democratic leaders can remind voters that they know what they need better than they do. That IS, after all, what they’re best at, isn’t it?

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita