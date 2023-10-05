Bill Miranda | Central Park is Back and Better than Ever

The wait is officially over — the highly anticipated Central Park Buildout Project is almost complete! We are now just days away from the Oct. 17 ribbon cutting ceremony, and we are excited to welcome residents and visitors to this new addition to our beloved Central Park.

Over the past two years, city staff has made it their goal to not only enhance these 15 acres of land, but also create more spaces where our residents can spend time out in the fresh air, among nature and with friends and family. As a city that works hard for the community, I am proud to say that many of the ideas and input we received from residents went directly into the planning of this project.

Boasting four new multipurpose fields, the already popular park will now offer even more space for our local teams, programs and residents to exercise, practice and play their favorite sports. The city is proud to offer a wide variety of sports programming for our youth, adults and seniors. Whether you are cheering on your kids from the sidelines as they play football, taking to the field yourself for a game of soccer or maybe getting your steps in by walking around the turf, there truly is something for everyone at the park.

Basketball players — we didn’t forget about you! Get ready to lace up your sneakers, grab your friends and play a game on the park’s brand-new basketball court. Located near the existing courts, this new addition will allow more teams the ability to compete in friendly games, or bring the heat and find out who is the best on the court. A brand-new restroom building will be housed just steps away from the courts, providing a much more accessible location for residents on the southwest side of the park.

Talking about the southwest side — have you tried the new exercise staircase? This popular amenity has already welcomed thousands of residents to challenge themselves, or their friends, to run, walk or jog up the 172 stairs to a beautiful lookout point. With a stunning 180-degree view of the park, this staircase will get your heart racing, adrenaline rushing and feet moving. Remember, whether you are taking on the staircase challenge, or exploring another part of the park, always lock your car and have your keys with you at all times. This will help keep you and your belongings safe from would-be thieves.

Another amenity that was upgraded during the buildout project was our very own, Central Bark! Made with love for our furry friends and their owners, the city created walkways leading into and out of the dog park for better accessibility, installed multiple shade structures throughout the site and placed picnic areas so residents can relax in the shade while their dogs play. As the heat begins to subside, I hope to see our residents taking advantage of this wonderful spot and bringing their pets to enjoy a day at the park.

Of course, we couldn’t provide all of this without an expanded parking lot. With so many new additions, upgrades and opportunities for fun, the need for parking was a top priority. Now residents will have plenty of parking options to enjoy these great amenities with their friends and neighbors.

I invite the community to join the City Council on Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. as we cut the ceremonial ribbon, officially welcoming everyone into this new area at Central Park. I hope to see our residents come out and enjoy all that our park has to offer. To learn more about Central Park and the different programs offered, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Parks. See you at the park!

Councilman Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].