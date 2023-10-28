Fashion Experts Reveal Six Winter Fashion Trends for 2023 

By Maryann Lasko

For The Sunday Signal

Green Cargo Pants are revealed to be the number one fashion trend for Winter

Bomber jackets make a comeback, with searches for ‘Leather Bomber Jackets’ increasing by nearly 130%.

Searches for ‘Satin Maxi Skirt’ increase by 127%.

A new study reveals that Green Cargo Pants are this Winter’s most popular fashion trend.

The research carried out by fashion experts at Boohoo examined Pinterest trends to anticipate what fashion trends will dominate this Winter season.

The study revealed that Green Cargo Pants are the biggest fashion trend for this winter after seeing a 163% increase in Pinterest searches over the past 30 days, and have been seen on the likes of Addison Rae, Hillary Duff and Oprah.

Cargo pants have become increasingly popular as they are reminiscent of Y2K fashion, providing an element of nostalgia for people who wear them. Green cargo pants match perfectly with earthy tones and can be paired with a grey or brown sweatshirt. Match your green cargo pants with a plain white T-shirt for a simpler look.

Bombers return in the form of leather bomber jackets, which have seen a 129% increase in Pinterest searches. Leather bomber jackets are timeless and look better with age, pairing with just about any outfit. The leather bomber jacket has also seen a spike in popularity since last year’s Top Gun: Maverick, where Tom Cruise donned his iconic Maverick ensemble. Pair a leather jacket with straight-cut jeans and a white T-shirt for a classic style that’s easy to dress up or dress down according to the occasion you’re attending.

Other celebrities wearing leather bomber jackets include Rihanna, who was spotted wearing a Prada leather bomber jacket paired with leather trousers and boots. Nicki Minaj has also been seen wearing a monogrammed leather bomber jacket with short brown leggings.

The third most popular fashion trend, according to a spike in Pinterest searches, are satin maxi skirts. These saw a 127% spike in searches over the past 30 days. Regular maxi skirts are an essential and timeless wardrobe staple and can be styled up or down, whereas a satin maxi skirt can elevate your look and appear more elegant. Bronze, khaki or brown satin maxi skirts are perfect for winter.

Fur boots rank as the fourth most popular fashion trend for this Winter season, seeing an 83% increase in Pinterest searches over the past 30 days.

Fur boots are a staple in colder climates and can match almost any outfit, keeping your feet warm and cosy in a stylish way. There are numerous styles of fur boots on the market, from ankle boots to calf high and platform-style fur boots.

Fur boots have been seen on the likes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Love More, which was released in cinema earlier this year. Selena Gomez has also been seen wearing fur boots whilst on set for Only Murders in the Building, in New York.

Chelsea boots rank as the fifth most popular fashion trend for this Winter, seeing a 67% increase in Pinterest searches over the past 30 days.

Chelsea boots are incredibly versatile and can be styled formally or informally. They pair exceptionally well with dresses, but for Winter, try pairing Chelsea boots with dark jeans and a blouse or, a t-shirt and denim jacket.

Taylor Swift has been seen wearing Chelsea boots alongside a green duffle coat, black leggings and a beanie, a perfect look for Winter.

The sixth most popular fashion trend for winter is flannel shirts, which saw a 37% increase in the past 30 days. Traditionally, flannel shirts were worn as they are durable and keep you warm in colder weather, but the style has now become reminiscent of the Winter season.

Flannels match perfectly with green cargo pants and Uggs, which create the perfect Winter look. Flannels pair perfectly with blue jeans and high-top trainers. Hailey Bieber has been seen wearing a flannel shirt multiple times as an overshirt; this look pairs well with high-waist jeans.