Larry Moore | Burning Down the House, Part II

Gary Horton, Lois Eisenberg, Thomas Oatway and Jonathan Kraut are nothing, if not predictable. I’m sure they all watched with glee as Kevin McCarthy was removed as speaker of the House. Horton jumped in the day after and smugly announced that the Republicans were “Burning Down the House.”

How long before the others join him with their foot-stomping celebrations? You know they’re coming. It’s just a matter of when.

But I am here to tell you, “All is well. Don’t worry about a fire in the House. Jamaal Bowman, D-New York, knows how to sound the fire alarm.”

Just sayin’.

Larry Moore

Valencia