Lois Eisenberg | Barbaric Atrocities

Antisemitism and hate speech are on the rise, or should I say rampage, and being of the Jewish faith, along with all others of the Jewish faith, we know the hurt and agony we have gone through all our lives, so you can imagine how we feel with these barbaric and uncalled-for atrocities that are ensuing with Israel and the evil Hamas. In this ensuing conflict with Israel and Hamas I am appalled and stunned at some of the reaction from some people of being unaware or praising the evil Hamas for their atrocities. This barbaric aggression by Hamas has caused “the largest loss of Jewish life since the Holocaust.”

Hamas wants to annihilate all Jewish people, and my question is, “Why?” There are approximately 7.6 million Jewish people, or 2.4% of the U.S. population. In the world there are about 16.1 million or 0.2% Jewish people in the world that has a population of 8 billion. We are a small group of people trying to survive for peace and equality and trying to contribute to mankind. The Jewish people have contributed many achievements to the world such as medicine, science, music, freedom and human rights, economic justice, women’s empowerment, refugee crises, combating religious injustice, agriculture, etc.

I’m very proud to be a Jew, and we will never be annihilated by the likes of Hamas or any other terrorist group.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia