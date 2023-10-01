Mihran Kalaydjian | Endorsement Season Already

Believe it or not, it’s already endorsement season. From president to local candidates and all those in between, they are in the throes of making their cases for why they should be endorsed.

The criteria most often used by an organization for determining approval to earn endorsement is either based on past performance or an anticipated belief in the potential for future performance. However, when there is a record of past performance upon which to draw, that almost always carries a greater weight in determining approval over the mere hope of what could be possible in the future.

As we approach the 2024 election this poses a unique issue for Republicans in the consideration of the presidential endorsement. In fact, the California Republican Party even had to undergo a contentious bylaw change process in order for its delegates to be counted during the upcoming endorsement convention held next year. As these events unfold, debates proceed, and poll numbers fluctuate, it has caused some to pause and consider whether to offer the “seal” of approval to former President Donald Trump. For some there is a struggle to justify making the former president be the party nominee to run yet again in a race against the same opponent to whom he lost four years ago. Others will quickly point to what they see as the benefits of his presidency and question the loss as being the result of a faulty electoral system.

Then there is the question of the effect on down-ballot races. Certainly, those who lost their own elections were the first to blame the former president, even if he wasn’t on the ballot when they lost. They claim the onslaught of attacks by their opponents lumped all Republicans into the same category as approving of the former president’s past behavior and actions. From their standpoint and perspective, the case to endorse the former president cannot be compellingly made.

However, the irony of such a position cannot be overlooked for many local candidates. They apply a standard of examining past actions and performance as a consideration for the presidential nomination. However, often they are remiss to have such scrutiny applied to their own records. If the deciding criteria for a presidential endorsement should take such past considerations in mind, then that same standard should apply to local candidates and races.

When county central committees or district bodies consider endorsement for city council, county and Assembly and Senate District candidates, they too should be taking a good look at the past performance of any candidates or previously elected individuals. Specifically, this should include and warrant a thorough consideration of past votes, decisions, integrity, and character of candidates. Also, in the same way that consideration is applied to assess electability in the presidential races, especially when the race could be a repeat of contenders, performance in past races should also be evaluated for local candidates.

Did a candidate win one race just because their opponent stood no chance of winning? What about when a race is truly competitive? If the candidate is found wanting – is it really worth an organization placing their “seal” of approval to endorse such a candidate, regardless of what level of office for which they might be running?

Mihran Kalaydjian

Santa Clarita