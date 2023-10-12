‘Picture Perfect’ exhibit to open at SCAA 6th Street Gallery

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association’s 6th Street Gallery will showcase a photography exhibit entitled, “Picture Perfect,” opening Thursday, Oct. 19.

The exhibit runs through Nov. 12, and an artists’ reception is scheduled 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21.

“Picture Perfect” is a photography-only show and highlights the SCAA’s photography members. There will be a wide variety of images gracing the 6th Street Gallery walls.

The SCAA gallery is located at 22508 6th St., Old Town Newhall. The exhibit hours are 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, then 5-8 p.m. Fridays for the remaining weeks of the exhibit. On the weekends, the gallery is to open 1-7 p.m. most Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

For more information about SCAA and its events, visit santaclaritaartists.org.